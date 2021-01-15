Get Paid To Binge On Netflix & Review Pizza

It's fair to say...some jobs are easier than others. Take for example the "Professional Binge Watcher " gig that BonusFinder is looking to fill.

What can I say, there is something about this job that appeals to me. The job description is pretty straight forward, simply review Netflix shows and pizzas. Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus and this is a real job offer!

This ins't the companys first foray into reviewing things, in the past they have had pumpkin pie reviewed, Halloween candy, video games, etc, but...this is by far the best gig. Come'on pizza & Netflix....that's pretty much what we all do now for free, why not score the $500 pay check, and perks.

A complimentary Netflix Account

A pizza delivery and snacks budget

A $500 payment for reviewing the content

Dedicated content on the BonusFinder website for the winner to share their findings

So if you are wondering what the judging criteria is looking like? According to the BonusFinder website, movies will be judged on story and plot lines, Netflix and chill'suitability, acting quality and cheesiness, and satisfaction of episodes and series endings.

The pizza reviews will take into consideration, pizza appearance and color, base texture and taste, topping ingredient quality, flavor and cheese gooeyness, and of course value for money.

So if this sounds like the gig for you, and you are at least 21 years old...simply CLICK HERE to head to the BonusFinder website and sign-up, and get all the details too. Don't wait too long though, the deadline to apply is February 12, 2021.

