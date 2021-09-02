The Great State of Maine Airshow returns to the Pine Tree State this weekend with the legendary Blue Angels. It's always a thrill to see the Angels perform. It makes you proud to be an American and will leave you pretty much awestruck by what these planes and pilots are capable of.

The airshow goes Saturday and Sunday.

GATES OPEN AT 8:00 AM

NATIONAL ANTHEM AT APPROXIMATELY 11:30 AM

AIR PERFORMANCES UNTIL 4:30 PM

To get you all pumped up for the show, we're going all Top Gun on you and bringing back this legendary Blue Angels music video with the music of Van Halen.

Do you remember this classic video? If you watched MTV or VH1 back in the '80s, you pretty much could not get away from it! Unfortunately, it ended up being pulled from YouTube for years, but it recently came back, and we are happy to share it with you.

I FEEL THE NEED...FOR SPEED.

Watch this classic Blue Angels/Van Halen Video from 1986. See you at the air show!

How did the Blue Angels team up with the mighty Van Halen? According to Aviation Geek:

"McDonnell Douglas gave Warner Bros. decade-old stock footage of the Blue Angels flying the iconic A-4F Skyhawk II and Warner Bros decided that Van Halen’s soaring track “Dreams” was a perfect match. The Navy was also pleased to assist the effort because the video would help commemorate the Blue Angel’s 40th anniversary. Once all parties were in agreement, the quick-cut video of the Blue Angles executing their signature maneuvers was edited in three days."

