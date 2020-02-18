George Stevens Academy proved too much for the Fort Fairfield, pulling away from the Tigers in the second half on the way to a quarterfinal victory in Bangor Tuesday.

The No. 4 Eagles combined a high-pressure defense and a potent offense to come away with a 67-39 win over the No. 5 Tigers and earn a spot in the Class C North semifinal.

Senior captain Caden Mattson led the way for the Eagles with 25 points. Sophomore David Gadsby added 14 points and senior Milos Sujica added nine points.

Fort Fairfield was able to hang with George Stevens early in the game, taking a 17-14 lead early in the second quarter. Then, the Eagels were able to distance themselves form the Tigers, building a 26-18 lead at the half and a 43-27 lead after three quarters.

Dawson Watson led the Tigers with 10 points. Chase Griffith and Kadin Barnes added nine points.

The Tigers finish the season at 12-7.

George Stevens (17-2) will play in the Class C North semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.