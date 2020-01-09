Game Warden Pleads Guilty to Charge Stemming From Concert

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine game warden has pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct stemming from his off-duty behavior at a Bangor concert.

Forty-one-year-old Jeremy Judd of Mechanic Falls had also been charged with assault and unlawful sexual touching, but those charges were dismissed.

Police charged Judd with the crimes due to his actions at Florida Georgia Line concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in July.

The warden service said Judd is serving a two-month suspension without pay.

Judd's attorney, Walter McKee says Judd was under the influence of alcohol on the night of the incident and Judd is now in counseling.