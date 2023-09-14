Fugitive from Justice Wanted for Murder in Custody in Maine
A 31-year-old man was charged with murder and being a fugitive from justice after police in Lewiston arrested him for drug possession.
Man Arrested in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police Department said Jonathan Glennon from New York was arrested on August 2 for unlawful drug possession of meth and violation of conditions of release.
Fugitive from Justice Wanted for Murder
Glennon was in custody at the Androscoggin County Jail when police learned on August 17 that he was “a fugitive from justice in relation to a warrant charging Murder that was issued by the State Of New York, for a murder that occurred just prior to him fleeing to Lewiston.”
Case Under Investigation
The Lewiston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Reduction Unit are investigating the case in coordination with New York Authorities.
