From The Comfort Of Home: Visit Right Whales At The New England Aquarium

You and the family don't even need to change out of your comfy jammies to learn about one of the most endangered whales -- the North Atlantic right whale. Marilyn, a scientist from the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at NEAQ, will show you how these beautiful mammals search for food in their natural habitat. You'll even get a real treat of seeing a momma whale and her calf.

The New England Aquarium is hosting daily "Virtual Visits" with the stars of the ocean. The popular destination for tourists and locals, located in in Boston, Massachusetts, has shut its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But that doesn't stop the staff of the aquarium from posting fun and educational videos on its social media platforms (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter) every day at 11 a.m.

WATCH:

Be sure to visit the aquarium's YouTube channel, social media pages, and/or website every day at 11 a.m. to see what is going on behind in the scenes.