November 1983

During a sightseeing trip to Boston, a woman by the name of Catherine Cappiello stopped by the New England Aquarium. It was so late and close to closing the aquarium gave them a "Late Gate Ticket" according to the Boston Herald.

In all those years, the ticket surprisingly wasn't lost or used.

That is, until recently.

June 2021

Fast-forward 38 years and Catherine is now 85-years-old. She explained to the Boston Herald that the ticket hopped around from wallet to wallet and she held onto it just in case she ended up back in Boston.

She ended up handing the ticket to her grand-niece, Rachel Carle who has been studying for her master's in public policy at Harvard University.

Despite the "Late Gate Tickets" being discontinued about 25 years ago, the New England Aquarium honored the decades-old ticket and now it can be seen hanging in the ticket booth.

The New England Aquarium is located at 1 Central Wharf Boston, MA. They are open Monday through Thursday 9am-6pm, Friday 10am-8pm and weekends 9am to 6pm. Masks are optional for fully vaccinated visitors with a few exhibits closed. Get details and tickets here.

