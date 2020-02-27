Frankie Muniz Marries Longtime Girlfriend Paige Price

Frankie Muniz is officially off the market!

The actor has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Paige Price over the February 22 weekend, US Weekly reported. The 34-year-old wore a burgundy suit with a white shirt and black tie while his bride donned a lace gown.

"It’s going to be small,” Frankie told the outlet of the wedding. “We are both… simple. Neither of us wants anything giant."

Paige already changed her Instagram name to "Paige Muniz." Her husband wrote on a recent picture, "my wife is hot," seemingly confirming their nuptials.

The actor popped the question at the Latern Fest in Casa Grande, Arizona on November 19 of 2018 after they dated for two years.

"When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams," the bride wrote on her Instagram, announcing their engagement. "You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you."