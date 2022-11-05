Bryan Cranston Working on ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival

Bryan Cranston is apparently working on a Malcolm In The Middle reboot, and we’re here for it. Despite playing one of the greatest TV villains of our generation, it seems that Cranston wants to return to his roots. He’s an incredibly versatile actor, and it doesn’t seem like it should be much of a problem for him to shift back into sitcom dad mode.

For those who didn’t grow up with the series, Malcolm In The Middle was a sitcom staple of the early 2000s about a working-class family. It wasn’t exactly like how you might imagine a sitcom from that era. It was quirky and kinda cynical, but most of all, it felt real. It reflected everyday life for a family living in poverty, and that made it all the more captivating.

The show starred Frankie Muniz as the titular Malcolm. and that remains one of his most recognizable roles. In fact, it was Muniz who spilled the beans on the potential reboot during a recent interview. Muniz is set to be a star on VH1’s The Surreal Life, which follows a number of celebrities who have fallen away from the spotlight. They’ll be cooped up together all under one roof, in a Big Brother-style reality TV scenario.

During the interview with Fox News Digital, he said:

I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling, so, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent. When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid. We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn’t really watch the show when it was on, but I’ve now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes… I realized, ‘Wow, that’s what we were making.’… I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family’s up to.

Of course, just because Bryan Cranston's really enthusiastic about the idea and potentially working out the specifics... The show isn't guaranteed. Hopefully, we hear more soon.

