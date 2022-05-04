Four Woodstock Residents Arrested in Drug Trafficking Case

Police arrested four people in Woodstock, N.B. on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

The Woodstock Police Force, with assistance from the RCMP West District police service dog unit and RCMP West District Crime Reduction Unit, executed search warrants during the morning hours on two apartments at a residence on Broadway Street, according to a news release from Police Chief Gary Forward.

Four Woodstock residents were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The suspects in the case were not identified pending anticipated charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and NB Tobacco Tax Act. Details on the type and quantity of drugs were not released at this time.

The investigation by Woodstock Police and the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety continues.

Anyone with information on the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in the community is encouraged to contact Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601 or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This post will be updated as further information is made available.