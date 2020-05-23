Fort Fairfield Woman Dies Following Main Street Crash

A Fort Fairfield woman has died after being taken to the hospital Friday evening following a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Fort Fairfield.

Fort Fairfield Police and Emergency Services responded to the accident around 8:00 p.m. just across from the public library. Police found the driver, 54-year-old Karen Heath unresponsive inside the vehicle, according to Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell.

A passerby assisted Officer Dale Keegan with treating Heath until Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance arrived. She was transported to Northern Light A. R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle where she was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation found that Heath apparently suffered from a medical episode prior to the crash.

"Witnesses observed Heath appeared to be unconscious in her vehicle just before crossing into the opposing lane, nearly missing an oncoming vehicle, and striking a light post on the opposite side of the road," Newell said.

Officer Dale Keegan is leading the investigation. Fort Fairfield Police were assisted by Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Department. The crash is being reconstructed by Presque Isle Police Officer Kyle White.