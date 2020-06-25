Fort Fairfield Man Arrested after Attempted Armed Robbery

A Fort Fairfield man is behind bars following an attempted armed robbery Wednesday afternoon at R&J's Market on Presque Isle Street in Fort Fairfield.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Kirk Tompkins, fled the scene on foot around 3 pm.

WAGM reports that Fort Fairfield Police Chief Shawn Newell, who was off duty at the time, said he observed the suspect returning to his residence on Park Street. Newell detained the man until sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested him.

Tompkins is being held at the Aroostook County Jail, pending a court arraignment.