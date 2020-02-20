Former Gov. LePage Says He Is Running for a 3rd Term for Maine Governor

He's been talking about this for a while but it seems he's planning on running for governor in Maine again.

NewsCenter Maine reports that former Governor Paul LePage was on WAGM up in Presque Isle Thursday morning and that he said he IS re-running for governor.

TV reporter Shawn Cunningham asked LePage if he was going to throw his hat back into the ring and this was his answer....

Uh you're very observant. The answer is yes. We are working on it. I want to see what happens this year with the election. My wife and I have a home in Florida, but we will be here in March and April and I won't go back until next winter but we're gonna be residents in Maine.

Oh LePage... he's like a reality show politician with his teasing.

Will he? Won't he? Stay tuned for the next installment of 'Who Will Be Maine's Governor?'

News Center Maine also noted later Thursday morning that the former governor reached out to them to say “the formal decision will not be made until after the election."

He was very popular and could give the current governor, Janet Mills, a run for her money!