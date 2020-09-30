Ford Recalls Over 700,000 Vehicles Over Safety Concerns

Ford is issuing three recalls effecting more than 700,000 vehicles in North America.

The first recall is a safety compliance recall for multiple 2020 model year vehicles for intermittent rearview camera operation. Due to a connectivity issue rearview cameras have been intermittently displays a blank or distorted image. This issue conflicts with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and would require replacement by an authorized dealer, free of charge.

This recall effects:

2020 F-Series trucks

2020 Explorer

2020 Mustang

2020 Transit

2020 Expedition

2020 Escape

2020 Ranger

2020 Edge

2020 Lincoln Nautilus

2020 Corsair

According to the press release, Ford says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the technical issue. Dealers will replace the rear-view camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

The second safety recall is for 2020 Ford Mustangs. Apparently some vehicles are equipped with a brake pedal bracket that could fracture during sudden stopping. It is possible that a driver could experience a loss of braking that could increase the risk of an accident.

Currently, Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. Expect dealers to replace the brake pedal bracket assembly, free of charge.

The final safety recall is for some 2019 Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks, both F-250 and F-350 vehicles that are equipped with front axles that may have a wheel end yoke that was not properly welded to the axle tube end. According to the safety recall, this may cause steering to lose control by pulling to the right or left, or change steering sensitivity that could increase the risk of a crash.

Currently, Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. Expect dealers to replace the axle assembly if found faulty, free of charge.