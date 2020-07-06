Food Box Giveaway to County Residents

USDA, Catholic Charities and Pineland Farms Potato Company are giving away boxes of food July 8 & 9 to Aroostook County residents (on a first come first serve basis).

The schedule is Wednesday, July 8 at Big Rock Mountain, Mars Hill and July 9 at the Aroostook Centre Mall parking lot in Presque Isle. The hours for both days are from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm (or until supplies last).

The boxes include a 6 lb bag of mashed potatoes, 5 lb bag of whole russet potatoes, half gallon of 2% milk, 2.5 lbs of cheddar cheese. (Box contents subject to change).

Please do not leave your vehicle & follow drive thru directions. One allocation of food per vehicle.

Organizers said more giveaways in other communities are coming soon.

