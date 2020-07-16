Food Box Giveaway to County Residents
USDA, Catholic Charities, Michael Foods and Pineland Farms Potato Company are giving away boxes of food to Aroostook County residents Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, July 14, 16 & 17 (on a first come first serve basis).
The schedule is Tuesday, July 14 at Houlton Catholic Church from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 16 at Caribou High School from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, and Friday, July 17 at Millinocket ICare Ministries starting at 9 am & Lincoln Columbus Hall at 12 pm. (Until supplies last).
The boxes include a 6 lb bag of mashed potatoes, 5 lb bag of whole russet potatoes, half gallon of 2% milk, 2.5 lbs of cheddar cheese. (Box contents subject to change).
Please do not leave your vehicle & follow drive thru directions. One allocation of food per vehicle.
Organizers said more giveaways in other communities are coming soon.