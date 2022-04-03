Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Album Grammy at 2022 Awards

Congratulations to Foo Fighters who have taken home the Grammy for Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight at the 2022 awards ceremony!

The win comes a little over a week after the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Foos were originally scheduled to perform at the Grammys but have since canceled all performances while they grieve the sudden loss of Hawkins.

The eligibility period to be nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021, so the category was stacked with strong nominees, including AC/DC, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney and Black Pumas. Several of the contenders have emotional backstories behind them as we look back on what has happened in rock since they were released.

AC/DC's Power Up marked the legendary rockers' comeback after Brian Johnson started suffering hearing issues while they were on tour in 2016, forcing them to recruit another singer to fill in for the remainder of the run. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose stepped in, and all seemed well until Malcolm Young sadly succumbed to his dementia in 2017. However, when they decided to work together and make another studio album, their efforts paid off — it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its release in November of 2020.

Cornell has been nominated for several Grammy awards since his tragic death in 2017, but it's always emotional seeing his name listed there knowing that he isn't still here today to celebrate. His posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 is a collection of covers that he recorded throughout his career, which was released by his estate in December of 2020.

And, finally, the one that probably stings the most right now is winner the Foo Fighters, as drummer Taylor Hawkins suddenly died just over a week ago on March 25. The band was set to perform at a festival in Bogota, Colombia that same night, and musicians and celebrities from all different backgrounds have shared their sentiments over the loss of such a bright and talented soul.

Congratulations again to Foo Fighters for taking home the Grammy for Best Rock Album.

Best Rock Album

AC/DC / Power Up

Black Pumas / Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell / No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1

WINNER - Foo Fighters / Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney / McCartney III