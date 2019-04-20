Flood Watch Into Early Next Week in Northern Maine

ROAD CLOSURES:

Fort Fairfield Police: "The Currier Road from Armstrong Farms to the Marshal Road is closed due to flooding."

Presque Isle PD: "The Presque Isle Police Department is advising that the Henderson Road in the area of Phair Junction is closed due to flooding. We will be updating this as the road becomes passable, however please plan ahead if this area is in your future travels."

Washburn: Gardner Creek Road & parts of Parsons Road are closed.

The National Weather Service in Caribou posted a Flood Watch + expected rainfall and with advisories below. 5-Day Forecast.

National Weather Service

* Additional rainfall of .5" to locally 1" can be expected across Northern and Eastern Maine through Sunday. Rain will be heavy at times this morning, with showers this afternoon that could be locally heavy. Also look out for fog through Sunday. Low visibility from the fog could make it hard to see floodwaters.

* New rain plus melting snow is leading to the high waters and flooding threat from streams and rivers. Have alternate routes ready and remember...Turn Around, Don't Drown!

* High freshwater river flow in addition to high tide Saturday and Sunday night could cause minor flooding in Bangor near high tide around midnight.

* Main stem rivers will crest in minor or moderate flood stages into early week. Follow forecast and current river levels at (note some gauges are currently affected by ice/ice jams).

Crown of Maine has photos and video of northern Maine flooding:

Aroostook County Flood Watch has updates & pictures (click on the comments link in the Facebook post to see photos):

The Aroostook County Emergency Management posted a warning to motorists (click the Facebook icon to go to their page):