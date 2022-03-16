Fire Destroys Home, Garage on Chapman Road in Presque Isle

A Presque Isle man was left homeless Tuesday afternoon by a fire that destroyed a two-story home and garage on the Chapman Road.

The Presque Isle Fire Department received a dispatch for a garage fire at 91 Chapman Road at 12:13 p.m. and a crew was en route at 12:14 p.m., according to Fire Chief Darrell White.

When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, the garage was already fully involved and the flames were going up the side of the house and into the attic, White said.



The second floor had been closed off for the winter and that impeded the crew’s ability to get at the fire.

“By the time they were able to get upstairs it was too late,” White said. “The metal roof also made it difficult to vent, as it keeps all the heat and smoke inside.”

The man who owned the house was able to escape unharmed with his dog. The Red Cross was offering shelter and help with the man’s immediate needs.

The home and garage were considered a total loss.

Chief White said sparks from a grinder were the likely cause of the fire. The homeowner had been working in the garage on a wood splitter he had built. The man went inside the house for coffee and when he came out again, he noticed the fire in the garage.

Nineteen Presque Isle firefighters were on scene Tuesday afternoon with an additional crew member from Caribou. Easton Fire Department provided mutual aid by covering the Presque Isle fire station.

The Most Affordable Towns & Cities In Maine Home Snacks has put out a list of the most affordable towns and cities in the State of Maine.