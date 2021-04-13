Fire Crews Knock Down Small Wildfire, Glenburn, Maine
Fire crews knocked down a small wildfire in the Bangor area Monday evening.
WABI reports firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to Sandy Beach Road in Glenburn.
Officials say the fire was 20 feet away from a home and it was burning up a hill through grass, leaves and bushes. Crews were on scene for over an hour. No one was hurt and the home was not damaged.
The cause was a smoldering campfire left unattended.
Officials say as the ground dries out this week, the fire danger is expected to rise, and they urge caution with any outdoor fires.
