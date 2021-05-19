Fire at 4-Unit Apartment Building, Auburn, Maine

A two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to a 4-unit apartment in Auburn.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Hazel Street just before 5:00 a.m.

WMTW reports a neighbor ran to the building with a ladder to help people on the top floors escape through windows as flames shot from the building. Heavy smoke was visible from across the river in Lewiston.

There were about a dozen people living in building, including several children. Everyone escaped the blaze, although four were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns.

Officials said the building is likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.