‘Stranger Things’ Star Finn Wolfhard Has Been Stalked By Adult Fans

Finn Wolfhard revealed that he's been stalked by adult Stranger Things fans.

The 17-year-old spoke about his scary encounters in the latest Mastermind issue, posted on Friday (February 28).

"When I was thirteen, some adults followed me back to my condo when I was shooting It," the actor shared. “Stranger Things had just come out, and I was by myself. As I walked faster, they walked faster, and I was getting a bit antsy by the time I got to the door. Suddenly, they were like, ‘Hey, dude, can we get a selfie?’ And I was like, ‘No you can’t have a selfie! How about don’t follow children?'”

He added that the stalking isn't just on foot, fans have even followed him via cars. “I also had my taxi followed and, out of the taxi, the person continued to be pretty relentless," he said.

Aside from his acting career, Wolfhard was previously the lead singer in the band Calpurnia and is now in the band The Aubreys. “I’ve had to stop shows because people were getting crushed, and Ryan Reynolds almost got injured in Brazil when he went to the barricade,” he said, referring to a convention where Reynolds got out just in time before fans rushed and attempted to tackle him. “It was lucky that the hundred people who fell over it weren’t hurt.”

In 2017, in since-deleted tweets, Wolfhard was criticized for not stopping to take pictures with fans that were waiting outside his hotel. Numerous castmates, fellow actors and fans quickly came to his defense.