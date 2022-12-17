As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look back on the best TV series that have graced the small screen since January. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and even see the world through a different perspective. TV is no longer something we throw on in the background while making dinner — these days, it’s more a form of high art. Many shows require our full attention, serving the same level of engaging drama once reserved for the movie theater.

But let’s be honest — it’s a bit of a weird time for television right now. The past decade has seen an exponential rise in streamable content, with production studios heaving millions of dollars into big budget series without thinking about the consequences. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other major streamers are all competing for viewers, similar to the days of cable ratings. And yet, the shiny veneer of these streaming services’ Golden Age is beginning to wear just a bit — just because you have thousands of shows at your fingertips doesn’t mean that all are worth watching.

That being said, there have been some exceptional TV shows released this year. Leaning away from the conventions of the standard half-hour comedy and hour-long drama, the best TV shows of 2022 create their own rules. Several of them don’t define themselves by a single genre — there are comedies that are grounded by genuine emotion, and dramas that are woven with sharp humor. If you haven’t seen these shows yet, we recommend you give them a watch.

The Best TV Shows Of 2022 We picked the 10 best TV shows of the year.