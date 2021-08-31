We know you miss live events, but they are back! The best way to access these events is with festivalPass, the first live events subscription service across music, film, food & wine, theater, tech & innovation and more.

What You Can Win

An annual subscription to festivalPass – valued at $1,020. Get info & access to hundreds of events near you including concerts, theater events, and wine and food festivals. It's time to live life live!

How to Play

Want to get in on this fantastic prize? Just get social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow, and subscribe, the more entries you get.

*This is a multi-market promotion. Promotion ends October 3, 2021.