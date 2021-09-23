‘Fedora Guy’ and Child Star Jerry Messing Partially Paralyzed Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Child star and viral "Fedora Guy" Jerry Messing is experiencing partial paralysis following a battle with COVID-19.

TMZ reports that the former actor was residing with his parents in Tampa, Fla. when he began struggling to breathe. When his father gave him an oxygen test, the results revealed that his levels were dangerously low.

They took him to a hospital in August where he tested positive for COVID-19 and was later placed on a ventilator. The positive test came following his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine; doctors are now delaying his second dose until he fully recovers from pneumonia.

Messing is currently out of the ICU and off the ventilator. However, his battle is far from over. Though he has since tested negative for COVID-19, he is now partially paralyzed. Ccurrently, he cannot move his arms and legs very well, and he cannot stand or walk.

He is undergoing physical therapy to rehabilitate his limbs so he can hopefully regain enough function to walk. He is currently being treated in a rehab facility.

You may recognize Messing from his role on Freaks and Geeks, in which he played Gordon Crisp, or as Pugsley from the 1998 TV The Addams Family Reunion.

However, he is most recognizable as the face of the "Fedora Guy" meme.

Messing uploaded the now-iconic headshot to his Facebook account back in 2011, and by 2013 it became viral on Reddit.