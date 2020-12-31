FDA Issuing Pet Food Recall

The FDA has issued a dog food recall about certain Sportmix pet foods, that are manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. and sold nationwide.

The recall is focused on a dry food kibble that has a potentially deadly ingredient that has been linked to the deaths of at least 28 dogs that have died or been sickened by the recalled dog food. The issue is that the dog food may contain lethal levels of aflatoxin which is a toxin produced by mold.

According to the recall, if you have any of the recalled food on hand, you should stop feeding your pets the recalled products and consult your vet if your dog shows any sign of illness. Some of the things to look out for include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. There is also a remote chance that dogs who have consumed the recalled food may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.

Here is a list of the dry pet food included in this recall by Midwestern Pet Food, Inc.

Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L2 Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/02/22/05/L3 Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3 Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag Exp 03/03/22/05/L2 Exp 03/03/22/05/L3



Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM”