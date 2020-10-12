FDA Announces Nationwide Dog Food Recall

The FDA announced a recall of several brands of dog food produced at Sunshine Mills due to unsafe level of aflatoxin. Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by mold and can cause illness and even death in dogs.

Pets are highly susceptible to aflatoxin poisoning because, unlike people, who eat a varied diet, pets generally eat the same food continuously over extended periods of time. If a pet’s food contains aflatoxin, the toxin could accumulate in the pet’s system as they continue to eat the same food.

The FDA wants to get the word out to the public about these unsafe products that may still be in pet owners’ homes.

Here is the list of products included in this recall.

Champ Mini Chunk Dog Food Beef and Chicken Flavor, 12 lb. bags,

Field Trial Complete Nutrition Premium Dog Food, 16 lb. bags,

Good Dog Brand Dog Food Hi-Energy Formula, 50 lb. bags,

Hunter’s Special Dog Food Hi Energy Formula, 50 lb. bags,

Hunter’s Special Dog Food Maintenance Formula, 50 lb. bags,

Hunter’s Special Farm & Ranch Recipe Super Chunks Dog Food, 50 lb. bags,

Old Glory Hearty Beef & Chicken Flavor Dog Food, 4 lb. bags,

Old Glory Hearty Beef & Chicken Flavor Dog Food, 12.75 lb. bags,

Paws Happy Life Nutritionally Complete Dog Food, 17 lb. bags,

Pet Expert Always Fit Formula, 50 lb. bags, U

Principle Super Premium Natural Dog Food Breeder Pack, 40 lb. bags,

Retriever Bites & Bones Adult Complete Nutrition Savory Chicken Flavor, 52 lb.

River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, 40 lb. bags,

River Bend Dog Food Basic Nutrition, 50 lb. bags,

River Bend Dog Food Select, 50 lb. bags,

Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food, 20 lb. bags,

Sportsman’s Pride Maintenance Adult Formula Dog Food, 50 lb. bags,

Sprout Bites & Bones, 50 lb. bags,

Sprout Hi-Protein (cat food), 20 lb. bags,

Sprout Hi-Protein (cat food), 40 lb. bags,

Thrifty Adult Dog Food, 12 lb. bags,

Sprout Maintenance, 40 lb. bags,

Sprout Puppy, 20 lb. bags,

Top Runner Premium Dog Food, 50 lb. bags,

Whiskers & Tails Adult Recipe Complete Dog Food, 17 lb. bags,

If you have any of the above mentioned recalled dog foods, discontinue use and return the unused portion to the place you purchased it for a full refund.

If you'd like further information, contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. Customer Service at (800) 705-2111 or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com for additional information.