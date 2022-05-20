1 Man is Dead After a Shooting at an Augusta Towing Company

Maine State Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Augusta.

Augusta Police are working with State Police after 36-year-old Tyler Morin of Lewiston was shot to death. Officials say the shooting took place just before 11:00 Friday morning at Ready Road Service Towing Company, 605 Riverside Drive in Augusta. The circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

So far no arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be conducted in the coming days. This case remains under investigation.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

