Fatal Crash involving Moose & Three Vehicles, Greenville, Maine

Police say a Greenville man died Tuesday evening following a chain-reaction crash involving a moose and three vehicles.

WABI reports the crash happened just after dark on Route 15 in Greenville.

Authorities say two vehicles hit a moose in succession, causing the animal to go on top of the second car. That car then collided head-on with a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 52-year-old Joel Wortman, died at the scene despite the efforts of emergency responders to revive him.

Police say two people in the third vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.