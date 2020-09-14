Fatal Crash in Blackville, New Brunswick
A single-vehicle crash in central New Brunswick has claimed the lives of three teenage boys.
The RCMP says the car was travelling north on Main Street in Blackville shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, when it went off the road and struck a retaining wall.
Police say all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The victims have been identified as a 16-year-old and 17-year-old from Blackville and a 17-year-old from nearby White Rapids, N.B.
The principal at Blackville School says two of the boys were in Grade 12 and the other had just graduated in June.
