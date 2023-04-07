Homeowner Believed To Be Victim of Fatal Maine Fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a Friday morning fire in central Maine that claimed the life of a man believed to be the homeowner.

Firefighters responded to the fire that started at about 10 a.m. on Friday at a home at 93 Dutton Road in China, Maine.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man in the debris. The body is believed to be that of the homeowner, 53-year-old David Buchanan. The body will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta for positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing. Foul play is not suspected.

Among the responding agencies are the China Fire Department, Albion Fire, China Village Fire, South China Fire, Weeks Mills Fire, Vassalboro Fire, Waterville Fire, Winslow Fire, Delta Ambulance, China Rescue and the Cascade Truck from the Central Maine Fire Attack School.