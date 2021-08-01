Family of Six Displaced after Fire, Lansdowne, New Brunswick

A house fire in Lansdowne, New Brunswick displaced a family of six around noon Saturday, according to Dan Bedell, Communications Director, Atlantic Canadian Red Cross.

The weekend fire destroyed an older wood-frame home northeast of Woodstock by about 30 kilometres.

The family is a couple with four children including an infant. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. They are staying at a campground temporarily as the Canadian Red Cross helps them with emergency supplies. Volunteers are providing food, clothing and basic needs.

Bedell said the family is waiting for a damage assessment and help from insurance after the New Brunswick Day long weekend.

Canadian Red Cross Atlanta posted the information about the Lansdowne, New Brunswick fire on Twitter:

Follow the Canadian Red Cross on Twitter. Their account is @CanRedCrossATL and also @CanRedCrossNB.

The Canadian Red Cross in Woodstock is located at 115 King Street, Woodstock New Brunswick, E7M 2Y4. Their telephone number is (506) 328 - 8881. They are open Monday - Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. They are closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The Canadian Red Cross is looking for digital volunteers or “Digivols” to help with communication in times of disaster. You can apply on the site. They are looking for people who have the ability to write for social media and post the content and info on their platforms. This includes video, graphic design and other skill sets needed to get the word out.

