Family Loses Home in Fire in Nackawic, N.B. Area

A fire Tuesday night near Central Waterville, just above Nackawic, New Brunswick has displaced a family of four, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Firefighters from Nackawic, Millville, Keswick Valley and the North York Fire Department responded to the blaze around 9 p.m. at a mobile home on Route 595. Crews were on site for about two hours. The home was destroyed in the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The River Valley Sun reports the mobile home had recently been moved to the lot and the family was planning on moving in before Christmas.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers from Fredericton have arranged emergency lodging for the couple and two children, along with purchases of food, clothing and other basics, according to Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell. The family was staying with relatives at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Central Waterville is in York County, New brunswick, approximately 30 kilometres east of Woodstock.

