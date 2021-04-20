Family Encounters Rabid Bobcat in Front Driveway

Do people encounter bobcats often?

Bobcats are something we rarely see in their natural habitat. They tend to stay to themselves.

A hunter might see one when hunting deer or moose. Sometimes a trail cam picks one up. Every once in a while we see a video in Maine of several bobcats together, but it is not a common sighting.

We definitely don’t see a bobcat in the front driveway like in the video below. The video is not from Maine. this happened in North Carolina last week. It shows an up close encounter with a bobcat in the driveway. It was a dangerous and out of the blue situation to say the least.

What Happens in the Video?

In the clip you'll see a view from a garage home security camera. The woman sees the animal and she says in the news video the cat bit her hand and crawled up her back as she carried her house cat in a crate for a vet visit. The man is then seen picking up the animal and throwing it. he says the cat bit several times and he could feel the tooth in his knuckle. The man actually shots the animal. Tests came back and the bobcat had rabies. Hear the couple tell their account to the 9 News and watch the event unfold.

Even if you know very little about the animals, you know enough to stay away because they have teeth and claws. Of course, the bobcat wants to stay as far away from us as possible too. That’s why it's so uncommon to see one.

What about bobcats in Maine?

You can learn more about bobcats in Maine from Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Also, check out the bobcat family in Maine. This video shows a way more natural place to see a few together.

If you do encounter a wild animal, give it its space and hopefully you don’t come across one by surprise in your driveway.