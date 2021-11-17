Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park

The stuff that dreams are made of!





Wow, look at this huge solar-heated saltwater swimming pool, which is part of this $3.5 million dollar estate for sale located on the shore of Salsbury Cove in Bar Harbor. There's certainly enough room in it for all of your family and friends, and then some! Just imagine the pool parties that you could hold here. Where's that volleyball?





The property built in 2009 is located at 65 Shore Acres Road and consists of the main house and a couple of really nice seasonal guesthouses on 2.64 acres right on the shore. All total we're talking 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and a total of 5,826 square feet. Pretty amazing, and that's what your guests are sure to say when they stop by to visit or to spend a few fun-filled and relaxing days by the ocean in Bar Harbor.



