Explore The Ruins Of A Historic Mansion In Acadia National Park
This might be one of the best little secret spots in Acadia National Park. This easy walk through the woods leads to a secluded beach, and the remnants of a mansion built by "The Father of Acadia National Park."
Explore the Ruins of a Historic Mansion in Acadia National Park
George B. Dorr spent much of his life creating, expanding and caring for Acadia National Park. That's why he's often referred to as the father of Acadia National Park. According to the National Park Service, the property known as the "Old Farm" was accepted by the park in 1941. On the property is the ruins of what was a 30-room summer "cottage," the remnants of a saltwater pool, and a small beach. It's just an easy walk through the woods away.
Walk Through These Photos Of The Famous Bar Harbor Shore Path
It's probably one of the more picturesque walks within any small coastal town in New England, and if you haven't strolled the 3/4 of a mile pathway yet, you really should take the time to do so.
The famous Bar Harbor Shore Path was created in 1881, and one can only imagine the famous and successful individuals of the past who have walked it throughout the years. Let's go ahead and join them.
$3.5 Million Bar Harbor Estate For Sale Includes An Amazing Pool
The stuff that dreams are made of!
Wow, look at this huge solar-heated saltwater swimming pool, which is part of this $3.5 million dollar estate for sale located on the shore of Salsbury Cove in Bar Harbor. There's certainly enough room in it for all of your family and friends, and then some! Just imagine the pool parties that you could hold here. Where's that volleyball?
The property built in 2009 is located at 65 Shore Acres Road and consists of the main house and a couple of really nice seasonal guesthouses on 2.64 acres right on the shore. All total we're talking 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and a total of 5,826 square feet. Pretty amazing, and that's what your guests are sure to say when they stop by to visit or to spend a few fun-filled and relaxing days by the ocean in Bar Harbor.
The property is listed for sale by Jamie O'Keefe on Realtor.com..