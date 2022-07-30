Every UFO Sighting in Maine So Far in 2022

Maine has always been a hotbed of UFO activity. The National UFO Reporting Center does a really good job of chronicling all the UFO sightings in the Pine Tree State. Sightings so far in 2022 are down from the huge number of UFO sightings in 2020 and 2021 (pandemic, anyone?).

UFO landing at night in the forest with trees and stars. loading...

(Image: mscornelius)

According to this article from WGME-TV:

"With official reports stretching back to at least 1946, Maine UFO sightings are nothing new. They’re not even rare. In the past 40 years, UFO investigators, the federal government, and the Bangor Daily News recorded nearly 1,000 such reports. One analyst ranks Maine fourth in the nation in UFO visitations."

THANKS TO THE NATIONAL UFO REPORTING CENTER, HERE IS EVERY RECORDED UFO SIGHTING SO FAR IN 2022

6/21 Biddeford- Bright LED light split into 3 separate lights, then joined back, then separated again.

6/1 Bucksport- I took 5 photos of an Eastern Kingbird. When I got home, I noticed a solid object in all 5 photos.

5/28 Casco- Strange-shaped solid light

5/12 Windham- Formation of about 50 of more UFO's moving to the northeast.

4/22 Lyman- Never seen anything like it.

4/8 Sanford- Saw the entire UFO tilt to the right and move further towards Lebanon

3/25 Pemaquid- Extra terrestrial

3/22 Monroe- 1 to 2 minutes. Twelve separate bright lights traveled directly south of Orion’s sword in an upward direction parallel to Orion’s vertical shape.

3/4 Westbrook- Cigar, 5 min, shiny UFO spotted

2/5 Gorham- 15 minutes, triangular shape, blinking red/white lights

1/14 Canaan- ME, T-shaped bright white flashing

LOOK: Classic Cars For Auction From Maine's Owls Head Transportation Museum Place your bids! From a '22 Ford Pickup to a '69 Porsche, feast your eyes on these exquisitely restored classic cars that are available right here in Maine.