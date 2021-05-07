It's expensive to be her.

If you found yourself singing that, then you must be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan — and if not, that's cool too! Regardless, Real Housewife Erika Jayne (a.k.a. Erika Girardi) has had one crazy year.

She's been navigating a very shocking and public divorce, and it's also been revealed she and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Tom Girardi, are dealing with some legal issues (which it looks like she may be discussing on next season of Beverly Hills!).

With the timing of all of the above, it makes sense that the former couple's gorgeous Pasadena mansion is listed with Ted Clark & Heather Lillard of Compass Real Estate for a cool $13,000,000. The listing on Realtor.com shares the history of this mansion, which was built in 1928! Your jaw is absolutely going to drop when you get the full tour of Erika's house... so put on your fiercest outfit, and get ready to step inside!

