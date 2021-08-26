‘Real Housewives’ Star Alexia Echevarria’s Mom Dies of COVID-19 on Her Wedding Day

Alexia Echevarria's mother Nancy passed away from COVID-19 on what should have been the reality star's wedding day.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star announced her mother's passing on Wednesday (Aug. 25). Echevarria was set to wed her real estate fiancé Todd Nepola the same day.

"Early this morning I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19," Echevarria wrote on Instagram. "The last couple of days have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest."

Alongside the heartbreaking caption, Echevarria shared photos of her mother over the years. She described her mother as "a woman of strength and beauty."

"She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life," Echevarria continued. "A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!"

"To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me," she added.

She concluded her post by noting that Nancy is now in a better place "dancing and drinking champagne," before asking her mother to watch over her family. "Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again."

Nepola proposed to Echevarria in 2019. In 2020, the couple delayed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Echevarria shares two children, Peter and Frankie, from a past relationship with Pedro "Pegy" Rosello.

Echevarria was featured on the first three seasons of the Real Housewives of Miami. The show was canceled in November 2013. However, the series is being revived for a fourth season via NBC's Peacock, rumored to release in May 2022. It's unclear if Echevarria will return to the franchise.

Echevarria has not yet announced a new wedding date.