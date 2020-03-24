ENMAX Corp. Completes Purchase of Emera Maine

The purchase of Emera Maine by ENMAX Corporation was announced today.

Emera was purchased for $959 million US dollars, including assumed debt. Emera Maine is a regulated electricity transmission and distribution utility in the state of Maine, servicing more than 159,000 customers.

Gianna Manes, President, and CEO, ENMAX, says the company is pleased to have completed the acquisition, reflecting the company's strategy to grow its utility business in North America. "ENMAX has made significant, long term commitments to Emera Maine's employees, customers, and Maine communities, and we look forward to delivering on our commitments and moving forward together."

Emera Maine will continue to operate as a stand-alone utility headquartered in Bangor and will operate under a new name to be announced at a future date. In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, both ENMAX and Emera Maine place priority on efforts to ensure the health and safety of employees and the continuity of safe, reliable service to customers. Both companies have also taken steps to support customers and communities during this difficult time.