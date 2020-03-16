Emera Maine Takes Action on COVID-19 Response

Emera Maine says it is continuing to monitor COVID-19 response in order to make timely decisions that prioritize the health and safety of employees and the public.

As providers of an essential service, it is critical to support the delivery of electric service while meeting the needs of employees.

Emera says it understands that steps taken to deter the spread of COVID-19 may create financial or logistical barriers for customers. Among other measures, Emera Maine will work to address these concerns by:

- Halting disconnection of service to residential and business customers for nonpayment.

- Ceasing the application of late fees to overdue accounts.

- Continuing to set up realistic payment plans with customers to ensure their electricity bills are manageable.

Emera Maine says it always works with customers who have a health concern or loss of income. Any customer who has a question or a concern about their bill is encouraged to call our Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000.

In addition to setting up payment plans, Emera says it can help customers determine if they are eligible for low-income assistance or a debt forgiveness program, and make referrals to other services.

Customers also are reminded that they can make a payment at any time over the phone or online at emeramaine.com.

Like other businesses, Emera says it is following the recommendations of health officials, setting protocols and directing employees to stay home if they are sick.