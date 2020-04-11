Emera Maine Power Outage – Saturday April 11 – 9 p.m. UPDATE

9 p.m. UPDATE - As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11th, 18,892 Emera Maine customers were without power from Thursday night's Nor'Easter, down from a peak of over 71,000 on Friday morning. There were 2,082 customers in Hancock County 13,672 customers in Penobscot County without power.

Crews will continue working through the night, but if your service is not restored by 10 p.m. it is safest to plan to be out overnight. Here's a list of areas where Emera Maine's line crews were working Saturday night

4 p.m. UPDATE - As of 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11th, 30,792 Emera Maine customers were without power from Thursday night's Nor'Easter, down from a peak of over 71,000 on Friday morning. There were 4,171 customers in Hancock County 24,027 customers in Penobscot County without power.

To see a list of where Emera Maine is working on Saturday, click HERE. Emera Maine expects to restore service to 70% of affected customers before the end of the day.

11 a.m. UPDATE - As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th, 37,887 Emera Maine customers were without power from Thursday night's Nor'Easter, down from a peak of over 71,000 on Friday morning. There were 4,551 customers in Hancock County 24,934 customers in Penobscot County without power.

Emera Maine's line crews have been joined by crews from New Hampshire and Canada to help with the restoration efforts.

As of 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th, 39,954 Emera Maine customers were without power from Thursday night's Nor'Easter, down from a peak of over 71,000 on Friday morning. There were 5,791 customers in Hancock County 24,019 customers in Penobscot County without power.

Emera Maine's line crews are out in force in an attempt to restore power to as many people as quickly and safely as possible.

To help crews address any remaining public safety hazards and efficiently complete repair work, customers are encouraged to report any lines down or outages if they have not yet done so. You can report your outage directly through your Online Services account, by using the Power Issue Report Form or by calling (207) 973-2000. Customers may choose to receive a call back when Emera Maine believes their power has been restored, which helps Emera's team identify any problems affecting smaller numbers of homes and businesses along power distribution lines.

To see the latest and outage restoration report from Emera click HERE

Customers may report outages via Emera's website or by calling their Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000 or 1-855-EMERA11 (1-855-363-7211).

The next update will be issued at 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 12th