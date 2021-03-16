Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Elon Musk's new job title, what we know about Chris Harrison's Bachelorette future and more, below.

Elon Musk Is Now the 'Technoking of Tesla'



Elon Musk has decided that "CEO of Tesla" just isn't cool enough for him. Instead, he wants to be known as the "Technoking of Tesla" — and he's even filed the paperwork to legally change his title to just that. He is also seeking to change the title of his CFO to "Master of Coin," because of course he is. (via Just Jared)

Chris Harrison Not Returning for Next Season of Bachelorette

It's official: Chris Harrison will not be returning to The Bachelor franchise to host the next season of The Bachelorette. Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be co-hosting Season 17. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Data Shows Americans Leaving Home More Often Now Than Before Quarantine

A new study conducted by transportation researchers at the University of Maryland revealed that Americans are leaving their homes even more now than they were before the COVID-19 lock-down. By the first week of March, the number of trips away from home was 13 percent higher than the same time last year. (via DailyMail)

The Talk Taking a Break Following Racism Allegations



The Talk is going on a small hiatus amid an investigation of Sharon Osbourne's allegedly racist comments. The investigation follows a heated argument that erupted between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood during a live show on March 10. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

DaBaby Wanted JoJo Siwa to Perform With Him at the Grammys

DaBaby said that he asked JoJo Siwa to perform with him at the Grammys in an attempt to bury the hatchet after fans accused him of dissing the 17-year-old in his latest single. However, Siwa was apparently working on a project at the same time, so she declined the offer. (via Page Six)