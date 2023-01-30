Not Too Early To Think Spring with Groundhog Day This Week

The Groundhog has snuck up on us. Groundhog day is this Thursday, February 2nd. When the long range weather forecast comes from a rodent instead of a meteorologist.

Will we have 6 more weeks of winter weather. Or will it be more.

No matter, it is not too early to think about spring, and annual spring events.

Here’s a rite of spring

The annual Community Yard sale Flea Market and Craft fair will be held Saturday April 1st at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School at 20 Forrest Avenue.

And no matter if it is spring like weather or still winter weather, it won’t make a difference as the event is held where it is warm and dry. Inside.

Spaces are now being rented and there is a limit of 2 per family or organization.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Newspapers in Education (NIE) program.

The program is operated by the Ellsworth American and hundreds of Hancock County students in over 80 classrooms receive free copies of the newspaper as a teaching tool.

To hold your space for the sale, here’s the link to get registered for the day

And as they say at the “American”, Join Earl E Bird at the Community Yard Sale.

Save the date, April 1st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Time flies, and spring will be here before you know it, with or without any groundhog predictions.

