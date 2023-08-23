For All of Us Affected by Drug Overdose in Maine

International Overdose Day is Next Week. America has a drug problem. And make no mistake about it, so does Maine.

As a society, some of us have our boots strapped on and are trying to figure out solutions and an eventual solution to the problem.

Some of us are judgmental. Believing that if we are not doing the drugs, it’s not our problem.

No matter how one looks at the situation, the facts are that drug overdoses have been increasing year after year in Maine. No one should think that the problems are elsewhere, in the big cities or in other states, but not here.

Drug overdoses last year set a record for the 3rd straight year in Maine.

And now thanks to the drug Narcan for example, the projections for overdose deaths in Maine in 2023 are expected to be lower than last year. And that is certainly good news.

However, maybe we all need to be a little more compassionate and make sure that those who really want to kick their habits and live a different lifestyle know that society is rooting for them and has their back.

There are numerous community and non-profit programs and events that can be of great importance to someone who is looking for a way out of that lifestyle.

Also, Federal, State, and Local governments continue to step up financially and with moral support for those needing it.

If you are inclined to be more involved and active in the fight against drug abuse, there are many avenues to take. Check with your local government, church, non-profits, and charities to find out how you can be a part of the solution.

And there is a great community event coming up that more regular everyday citizens should know about.

Thursday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day

That evening between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Healthy Acadia’s INSPIRE Recovery Center will host an event to remember and honor the lives lost to overdose.

723 lives were lost to substance overdose in Maine last year. And although there is optimism that that number will decrease in 2023, it is still a sizeable number.

It’s a night to support the families and friends of those lost to overdose last year. And a community gathering of support for everyone affected.

Healthy Acadia INSPIRE Recovery Center is at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth.