Efficiency Maine Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Network

If you have an electric vehicle or are thinking about getting one in the near future, one of the greatest concerns is..."Where can I get a charge"?

Thanks to seven new grants announced by Efficiency Maine, high speed electrical chargers will be placed in several locations in Maine connected central and eastern Maine, as well as the mid-coast area , and even up to Acadia National Park.

Over the next year Efficiency Maine has contracted to have two charges per location added to several Irving Oil locations in Bangor, Newport, Auburn, and Fairfield. They also planned to have other location active in this time frame too with hopes for more in the future.

The money to fund these electric vehicle initiatives mostly comes from the settlement that Volkswagen was required to pay from faulty emissions scandal a few years back. Much of Maine's cut of that pie was dedicated to electric vehicle improvements.

Expect further expansion to continue into Northern Maine and deeper into "downeast" Maine but those will be several years away.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this expansion from Efficiency Maine, as well some rebates that they are offering if you want to purchase an electric vehicle.

