Edmundston Man Sentenced in Hit-and-Run Crash

A 34-year-old Edmundston, N.B. man has been sentenced to four years in prison for a hit-and-run crash last year in the city that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Éric Saint-Amand Roy pleaded guilty in Edmundston Provincial Court to dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop following an accident causing bodily harm. He was sentenced on June 30th.

The Edmundston Police Force said the pedestrian was struck while he was walking on the sidewalk along Saint-François Street in Edmundston on the morning of April 27, 2020. The 40-year-old man had to be hospitalized with serious injuries. .At the time, police said the victim told them he had no recollection of the incident. He was released a few days later from Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Edmundston police found car parts at the scene which were later traced to the suspect vehicle. Saint-Amand Roy was arrested on September 30, 2020 on charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation. He later pleaded guilty to both charges. he has been held in jail since his arrest.

In addition to prison time, the court handed Saint-Amand Roy a five year driving prohibition upon his release.

The Edmundston Police Force would like to thank the public for the help they provided during the investigation since the information received helped lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect in this hit-and run case.

