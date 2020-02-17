Easton Upsets Van Buren To Advance [BOYS]

The Easton Bears pulled away from the Van Buren Crusaders in the fourth quarter to earn a 56-48 quarterfinal win in Bangor on Monday.

Matt Pangburn led the No. 6 Bears with 20 points in the win, which sends Easton to the Class D North semifinals.

After leading 29-26 at the half, the No. 3 Crusaders struggled offensively in the second half, hampered in the late minutes after scoring threat Isaiah Morales fouled out of the contest with 11 points.

Easton senior Kooper Kinney added 14 points, including key free throws in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Easton, which lost both regular season meetings to Van Buren, improves to 12-6. The Bears will play the No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Van Buren ends the season at 15-4.