Eastern Aroostook RSU #39: Remote Learning for the Rest of Week

suesmith2/Thinkstock

All schools in Eastern Aroostook RSU #39 will switch to remote learning for the remainder of this week due to two probable COVID-19 cases. 

The district serves over 1,300 students in the Caribou and Stockholm areas. Schools will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26, pending negative results of COVID testing. 

RSU 39 officials say the decision to go remote was done as a precaution.

Read RSU #30's Facebook post from October 20, 2020:

