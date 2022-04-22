It’s Earth Day in Maine, And All Over the World, uh, Earth

Today is Earth Day. But every day is Earth Day.

If you are looking to save the planet today, There are ways to observe the annual celebration.

First, let’s look back. The first Earth Day was observed on March 21st, 1970.

52 years later we are now used to hearing about Earth Day, and the various ways to participate. And it is now observed all over the world.

Today is also the wrap up for National Volunteer Week. Maybe we could volunteer to do something very simple in observing Earth Day and pick up stuff that is just blowing around the neighborhood, thanks to the past 3 windy days.

It absolutely can start with a simple thought of picking up something that someone tossed away.

Be the change.

You don’t have to look far to find community groups hosting cleanups, today and most every weekend of spring.

And if you find some time here are some topics you might want to explore further. Click the titles for the link

How we use water.

Water Sense for Kids.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Electronics Donation and Recycling.

Energy and The Environment.

End Plastic Pollution.

Enjoy Earth Day.