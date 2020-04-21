Dunkin’ to Donate $90,000 to Maine Health & Hunger Organizations

Our incredible friends at Dunkin' are at it again. They never fail to come through when the local communities in Maine need them most. Sure, their coffee is literally the best in the world. Though their commitment to Maine is even greater!

According to a Dunkin' press release,

AUBURN, Maine – In late March, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation activated $1.25 million in emergency funding to support community-based health and hunger relief organizations across the country during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The foundation recently announced that $20,000 of that funding has been granted and delivered to two Maine food banks to help meet the pressing needs within the local community.

The grants are making a difference by funding such vital services as emergency food boxes and meal kits for families, and food and water for families in shelters. Both organizations also received a care package with Dunkin’ gift cards, as many are seeing a significant increase in the volume of people they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

“The Skowhegan Community Food Cupboard is incredibly thankful for the grant we received from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation,” said food cupboard President Jennifer Grenier. “Our number of clients is increasing with each distribution and we will be able to continue to serve the needs of households in our community for many months. It’s during the darkest times when we truly discover just how important our organization is and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of organizations like the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood foundation.”

In addition to grant support, Dunkin’ has reached out to Maine hospitals, community health clinics, and hunger relief organizations throughout the state offering to deliver local hero care packages containing gift cards and coffee, with a commitment to provide another $70,000 in gift cards. Dunkin’ began distributing these local hero care packages in March, and so far, 20 Maine organizations have received a total of 5,550 gift cards valued at $27,750 along with 78 cases of Dunkin’ K-Cups and 15 cases of ground coffee.